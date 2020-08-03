Bihar cop probing Sushant case quarantined under govt. norms: BMC

The decision to quarantine a Bihar police officer, who reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by that State’s police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is as per the Maharashtra government’s directives, the city civic body said on August 3.

The officer will have to make a formal request to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities for relaxing the necessary quarantine period, it said.

On August 2 night, Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC and his hand stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15 after he arrived here.

He has been quarantined for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) guest house in suburban Goregaon.

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey later alleged that Mr. Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities in Mumbai.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon,” Mr. Pandey tweeted.

However, the BMC on August 3 cited the Maharashtra government directives, dated May 25, where rules for domestic travellers include mandatory home quarantine, among others.

“The BMCs P/south ward officials came to know about the domestic travel of a Bihar police officer and his staying at SRPFs group 8 guest house located in Goregaon (East),” the BMC said in a statement.

“As per the directives, the BMC officials reached the guest house and informed the Bihar police officer about the directives of necessary home quarantine after such domestic travel,” it said.

“The officer will have to make a formal request to BMC officials for relaxing the necessary home quarantine period,” the civic body said.

After Mr. Tiwari arrived at the Mumbai airport on August 2, he told reporters that he was here to supervise his team and will probe all possible angles in the case.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate abetment to suicide case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna last week.