Bidre’s family seeks transfer of investigation

The family of slain policewoman Ashwini Bidre has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court demanding that the investigation be transferred from the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch and the Kalamboli police to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangeeta Alphonso.

Bidre’s husband Raju Gore said even since the trial began in the Additional Sessions Court, Alibaug, the police have been claiming that the probe is still on. “The body is yet to be found. When Ms. Alphonso, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, caste verification department, was temporarily appointed as the investigating officer in the case, she made many attempts to recover the body, but after her period was over, there were no attempts. From the beginning, there were many loopholes in the investigation.”

The petition, which was filed on April 9, was mentioned before the court on July 8 after it did not appear on board in its previous dates. The court has kept the plea for final hearing on July 29.

Bidre, who was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights Unit in Konkan Bhavan, Belapur, and a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli, went missing on April 15, 2016, and her brother Anand Bidre filed a missing complaint on July 14, 2016.

On January 31, 2017, a kidnapping case was registered following which the key suspect, police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who was attached to the Thane Rural police, was arrested on December 7, 2017. After it was revealed in the investigation that the missing cop was murdered, sections of murder were invoked on February 27, 2018. Mr. Kurundkar’s childhood friend Mahesh Falnikar, driver Kundan Bhandari, and friend Rajesh Patil were also arrested.