Bidre murder: Alibaug court allows more charges against four accused

The Alibaug sessions court on Monday allowed the prosecution’s application to invoke additional sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused in the policewoman Ashwini Bidre murder case. The Sections are 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine as forged), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment), and 417 (punishment for cheating).

As all the accused were not present, the court deferred the hearing on framing of charge on July 4.

“The only section that the court did not approve of was 497 (adultery). Section 417 was added suo moto by the court,” special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said.

The Sections that the police had mentioned in the charge sheet are 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the IPC.

The main accused, police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, had made incorrect records of his duty on the day of murder by mentioning different timings of his patrolling duty and wrong readings of his vehicle, to hide his crime, Mr. Gharat said.

“After the murder, Mr. Kurundkar had used Bidre’s phone to send messages to her relatives and her department saying that she was going for a meditation camp. Hence Section 471 was demanded,” Mr. Gharat said.

When all the accused will be presented before the court, it will question them individually on each charge. “If they accept, the sentencing will be ordered. If not, further proceedings will take place,” Mr. Gharat said.

Bidre’s husband Raju Gore said, “I am happy about the approval of charges. I am sure justice won’t be denied and the accused will get maximum punishment.”