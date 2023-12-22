Bhujbal takes a dig at Maratha quota activist Jarange-Patil 

December 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, humorously remarked on December 22 about the growing demand of pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, stating that even God seems afraid of the latter, sarcastically endorsing his demands.

“His [Mr. Jarange-Patil] demands are growing but the Maharashtra government is helpless,” he said.

Mr. Bhujbal, who had earlier criticised Mr. .Jarange-Patil, quipped that he was taking back all that he had said earlier.

“I also support all demands of Mr. Jarange. Who are OBCs...they are small, poor people. God also got scared of Mr. Jarange. What is law and order in front of Mr. Jarange? One Minister must constantly be stationed next to him,” said the Food and Civil Supplies minister sarcastically, highlighting the government’s helplessness in addressing the demand.

Mr. Bhujbal has adopted a divergent stance in response to the decision of the Ekanth Shinde-led alliance government to issue Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas. The certificates are granted based on historical records, allowing beneficiaries to access reservations in education and government jobs. He, along with other OBC leaders, continues to express concerns about the potential dilution of the OBC quota arising from these developments.

The Minister facetiously proposed having a Minister stationed beside Mr. Jarange-Patil at all times, playfully acknowledging the activist’s influence.

However, Mr. Bhujbal underscored the challenges the government faces in meeting Mr. Jarange-Patil’s demands due to the complexity of the situation.

This comes a day after three State Ministers met the activist at Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati and urged him to give more time for the government’s response to his demands.

Mr. Jarange-Paril, advocating for Kunbi (OBC) certificates for Marathas, has set a December 24 deadline for the government to clarify its stance on quota legislation and issue the necessary certificates.

The activist has said that the community members would launch protests if the State government failed to clarify by December 24 its stance on enacting the law and doesn’t issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas.

The government has expressed willingness to review the matter and hold a special legislative session if needed in February 2024, as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously stated.

