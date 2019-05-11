Bhiwandi village tense after ₹7 lakh stolen from temple

Tension prevailed in Vajreshwari village in Bhiwandi after a six-member gang made away with around ₹7 lakh in cash from Vajreshwari Devi temple at 3 a.m. on Friday.

The Thane Rural Police deployed additional bandobast as the incident sparked outrage in the village and residents observed a bandh.

The Ganeshpuri police said that the temple had closed for the day and the lone security guard was on duty when the gang struck.

Assistant Police Inspector Parshuram Londhe said, “The accused covered their faces with handkerchiefs and entered the temple by scaling the compound wall. While a few members overpowered the guard and restrained him, the others sneaked into the temple and broke open the donation box.” Mr. Londhe said the accused fled with currency notes and left the coins untouched. The security guard alerted the temple trustees who informed the police.

Several police teams were then deployed around the temple, and a search operation with sniffer dogs was carried out in the hills behind the temple. The police said CCTV footage is being scanned and suspects with a history of robbery are being picked up for questioning.

Mr. Londhe said, “The temple witnessed more footfall than usual during the annual procession on Thursday. After inquiries with trustees, we estimate that the accused made away with around ₹7 lakh in cash.”

Mr. Londhe said that they have registered a case of dacoity against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code and are conducting inquiries into the matter.

The temple, which is said to have been built by the Peshwas in the 18th century, holds religious and historical significance and is a popular tourist attraction in the area.