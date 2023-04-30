Bhiwandi building collapse: Toll rises to five, rescue operations continue even after 24 hours

April 30, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thane

The toll in the collapse of a two-storey building in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district reached five on April 30 afternoon after the body of a man was recovered from the debris even as search and rescue operations continued more than 24 hours after the incident.

The building in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in Mankoli, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed into a heap of concrete at 1.45 p.m. on April 29.

Several people are still feared trapped and work of clearing the debris as part of the search and rescue operation helmed by the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and civic teams continued, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The deceased whose body was pulled out at 10.30 a.m. on April 30 has been identified as Sudhakar Gavai, while the man who was found dead in the debris in the afternoon is 22-year-old Pravin Chaudhary, the official said.

Earlier, one person named Sunil Pisa (38) was rescued at around 8 a.m. on April 30 from the debris and rushed to IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, Narpoli police station’s senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

A container and two tempos which had come to the godown for loading and unloading were also crushed.

Mr. Sawant said the rescue teams have cleared the upper floor, but the ground floor and the first floor where most of the workers were working in the godowns have not been cleared so far.

The building belongs to a popular food products company, Mr. Sawant added.

“Ten persons, including two siblings who lost their mother in the incident, are being treated for injuries. Ten fire engines, ambulances, trucks and earth-moving machines were also pressed into the relief and rescue operation,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident as “most unfortunate” and visited the collapse site as well as the injured persons undergoing treatment in Bhiwandi’s IGM Hospital late Saturday night.

Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle told PTI offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the structure owner Indrapal Patil though he is yet to be arrested.

The building was about 10 years old and possibly could not take the load of a mobile tower recently installed on top of it, according to a civic official.

CM Shinde told reporters he has instructed Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and other authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared ‘most dangerous’ in the district and shift people living in them to safer places before the onset of monsoon.

Mr. Shinde said cluster development, where several buildings on a large area are developed to give people monetary advantage of scale, was the only solution to the problems arising on account of the dangerous buildings.

At the IGM Hospital, CM Shinde enquired about the condition of the injured persons, including two minor brothers, Prem Ravikumar Mahato (7) and Prince Ravikumar Mahato (5), who lost their mother Lalita Devi (26) in the incident.

Mr. Shinde has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the State government.