Bhima-Koregaon violence: Hany Babu denied follow-up treatment for eye infection, claims family

Professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, who is lodged at the Taloja Central Jail, had an acute eye infection which had spread to his cheek, ear, and forehead and it could pose a significant risk to his life if it spread to the brain, his family claimed on Tuesday.

A press release issued by Mr. Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena and brothers Harish MT and MT Ansari said he started experiencing pain and swelling in the left eye on May 3, which soon developed into double vision and severe pain. “He immediately requested for consultation and treatment with a specialised doctor, but he was not taken for consultation, because an escort officer was not available,” they said.

“After his lawyer emailed the jail superintendent on May 6, he was taken to a government hospital in Vashi the next day and was examined by an ophthalmologist who prescribed him certain anti-bacterial medication and advised to return for a follow-up in two days. However, despite repeated requests from the lawyer he was not taken back to the hospital after two days, once again due to the lack of escort officers, the prison claims,” the release said.

Talking to The Hindu, Kaustubh Kurlekar, Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail, said, “Mr. Babu has an eye infection; it’s like a boil on the outside of his eye. He was taken to an ophthalmologist and had been given eye drops and other medicines. He will be taken for a follow-up in two to three days.”