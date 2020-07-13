Bhima-Koregaon: NIA gets another 90 days to file chargesheet

The City Civil and Sessions court on Sunday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an extension of 90 days to file its chargesheet against Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

The Central agency was also granted Mr. Navlakha’s custody for 10 days till July 22. Special Judge D.E. Kothalikar directed the Superintendent of the Taloja jail to hand over Mr. Navlakha’s custody to the NIA.

He had surrendered before the New Delhi office of the NIA on April 14. The agency was granted custody till April 21, which was extended by seven days. The NIA had then claimed that he was not cooperating with it and giving evasive replies. It therefore sought his judicial custody, which was granted. Mr. Navlakha is at the Taloja jail’s quarantine centre located at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Vidya Nagar, Kharghar.

The agency’s application seeking his custody was on the grounds that it had to confront him with data recovered from seized electronic articles and question him about the whereabouts of the other accused absconding in the case.