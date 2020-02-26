Bhima-Koregaon inquiry panel to summon Pawar to depose

The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission has decided to summon Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for deposition in the 2018 case.

The commission’s chairman, retired Justice J.N. Patel, noted that Mr. Pawar has filed an affidavit before the panel and would be summoned to depose, the judicial panel’s lawyer Ashish Satpute said on Tuesday.

“A summons to this effect will be issued,” he said, adding that Mr. Pawar is likely to be summoned during the last phase of the hearing.

Earlier this month, the Shiv Sena-led State government had given the “final” extension to the commission till April 8 and asked it to submit its report.

Last week, social group Vivek Vichar Manch member Sagar Shinde filed an application before the commission, seeking that Mr. Pawar be summoned in view of certain statements made by him in the media.

In his plea, Mr. Shinde cited a press conference held on February 18 in which Mr. Pawar alleged that right-wing activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a “different” atmosphere in Bhima-Koregaon, located on outskirts of Pune city, and its vicinity.

“In the same press conference, he also allegedthat the role of Pune city police commissioner is doubtful. These statements are within the purview of the terms of reference of this commission and therefore, they are relevant,” Mr. Shinde said in the plea.

The applicant said he had reasons to believe the NCP chief has relevant and additional information, apart from what he has shared in his affidavit before the panel.