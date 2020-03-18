Bhima-Koregaon hearings put off

The Bhima-Koregaon Commission of Inquiry, set up to probe the violence that broke out on January 1, 2018, has postponed all hearings till the month-end in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The next sitting will be moved from Pune to Mumbai.

V.V. Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, said all hearings scheduled in Pune for the last week of March have been put off. He said, “The hearings have been rescheduled and will be held in the Mumbai office from March 30 to April 4. The detailed schedule will be notified by the panel.”

The two-member commission, which was set up by the Devendra Fadnavis government, started work in February 2018 and has received four extensions so far. The panel is headed by retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jay Narayan Patel and former State chief secretary Sumit Mullick is its member.

Mr. Palnitkar, the secretary, functions with the powers of a civil court from two locations: Public Information Office at Madame Cama Road in south Mumbai and Old Zilla Parishad building in Pune.