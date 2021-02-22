Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao granted medical bail for 6 months

Mumbai

22 February 2021 11:45 IST

On completion of the six-month period, he has to report back to Taloja Prison.

The Bombay High Court granted medical bail to Varavara Rao, 82, in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and said, "With all humility and human considerations, we are of the opinion that this is a fit case for allowing the relief."

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale said: "we feel that with the condition of the undertrial (Mr. Rao), it would be inappropriate to send him back. It would be appropriate to impose such conditions."

"The undertrial is to be released on bail for a period of six months and directs that he has to stay within the jurisdiction of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court," the court stated.

NIA counsel and Additional Solicitor General Anil sought for a stay of three weeks on the order.

However, the court rejected the plea on the ground that the Nanavati Hospital has declared him fit to be released. Since he cannot be sent to prison, he has to be released, said the court.

Senior counsel Anand Grover had previously urged the court to release Mr. Rao on medical bail so that he can be fit for trial. Among other ailments, Mr. Rao suffers from a neurological condition and will be fit for trial if he is with his family, Mr. Grover had contended.