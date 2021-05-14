Bhima-Koregaon case accused Hany Babu tests COVID-19 positive

Family seeks treatment in private hospital

Hany Babu, accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case in 2018 has been tested COVID-19 positive and has developed an acute eye infection at Taloja Central Jail.

A press statement released by the family said Prof. Babu had developed an acute eye infection in Taloja Jail. He had little or no vision in his left eye due to the swelling, which has spread to the cheek, ear and forehead compromising other vital organs and posing a significant risk to his life.

Prof. Babu was arrested on July 28, 2020 and is currently being treatment at JJ Hospitals for an acute eye condition after being treated at Government Hospital in Vashi. The note mentions, “He started showing symptoms on May 4 but was taken to hospital May 8. He was asked to come for review on May 12 but was not taken due to shortage of escort staff. He was taken to JJ Hospital where he underwent several tests including CT scan, but we, the family, have not been given any information about his condition. They have not provided any medical records despite repeated pleas from us and our lawyers.”

The family appealed to the Home Minister, Dilip Valse Patil, to take urgent steps to shift him to a high-end private hospital for his eye and Covid-19 treatment. The family is willing bear the costs of the treatment, the statement said.