Bhima-Koregaon: a year on, all five activists still in jail

One year after activists Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen and Rona Wilson were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case, they continue to be lodged in the Yerwada Central Jail.

As per their lawyer, the judge who was about to pass an order after hearing all the bail pleas has been transferred, which makes it mandatory for the new judge to hear the pleas yet again. The activists’ family members are disappointed, but are hoping that “truth will prevail.”

On June 6, 2018, the Pune Police arrested Mr. Gadling, a Nagpur-based advocate known for representing those booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act; Mr. Dhawale, a Dalit activist and writer; Mr. Raut, a Tata Institute of Social Sciences alumnus known for working for the tribals in Gadchiroli; Ms. Sen, a retired professor at Nagpur University; and Mr. Wilson, an activist working for political prisoners.

The delay

Defence advocate Barun Kumar said, “We filed bail applications for all five after the charge sheet was filed. After much ado, bail arguments from our side were concluded in March 2019. And after several adjournments, the prosecution completed their arguments in May.”

One reason for the adjournments, he said, was that Mr. Gadling, who presents his own case, was not brought to court, with the police saying personnel were busy with festivals or elections, and unable to escort him to court.

In the meantime, Mr. Kumar said, Mr. Gadling filed applications in January, March and May under Section 207 (supply to the accused of copy of police report and other documents) of the Code of Criminal Procedure to provide the complete charge sheet and electronic evidence to all the accused.

“In May 2019, the judge observed that the application will be decided first and then the bail. The court later directed the Nazir department of the court — where all case-related properties are stored — to call the investigating officer, public prosecutor, central forensic science laboratory, and the accused and their lawyers, and with the help of the forensic department provide a copy of the seized documents to the accused. The department has sought two weeks, and the case will be heard on June 27, when a suitable date will decided to present the material to all the accused,” Mr. Kumar said.

The family

Mr. Gadling’s wife, Minal, said she was extremely disappointed at the way they are treated in court. “My husband was implicated in a false case. It has been a year, and they are not even producing him in court. This case shows you how officials break rules but are never punished. Who should we turn to for justice?”

An equally disappointed Sharad Dharma, Mr. Dhawale’s best friend, said the prosecution’s delaying tactics are appalling. “It makes you feel when the State decides to implicate you, there is nothing you can do about it. Just when the judge was about to pass an order, he was transferred. One feels [the police] want to keep him inside right till the end of the trial.”

Others sounded a more optimistic note. Mr. Raut’s sister Monali said, “I am hopeful this will end soon, because he has not done anything. They have no evidence against him. Gadchiroli is waiting for him, his work and his people are waiting for him.”

Mr. Wilson’s brother Roy too believes truth will prevail. “The whole case has been fabricated. [The police] know the case will not stand in front of the law, and that’s why they keep delaying it.” Ms. Sen’s daughter, Koel, too, hoped the ordeal for all five ends soon with a fair and speedy trial.