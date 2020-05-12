Bhatia Hospital reopens after a month

Bhatia Hospital, which was among the city’s worst-hit hospitals due to COVID-19 with 45 of its staff contracting the virus, has reopened.

The hospital in Tardeo has now admitted COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 patients after introducing a battery of measures like a separate entrance, dedicated lifts and a separate floor for patients suspected to have the infection.

At present, the hospital has 29 patients with COVID-19, including four of its own staff members. More than 10 non-COVID-19 patients with neurological and orthopaedic ailments have also been admitted.

“Patients are first guided to the triage area, where doctors decide whether they require admission or can be treated as an out-patient in casualty,” said Dr. Rohinton Dastur, medical director of the hospital.

He said patients who have not undergone COVID-19 tests are considered “suspect cases.”

“We have kept the entire first floor for such suspected COVID-19 patients. If the patient has a negative report from the last 72 hours then the patient is allowed to enter from gate no. 3 and sent through the non-COVID-19 lift to the fourth, fifth or sixth floor as per the requirement. If the patient has a positive report then he/she is allowed entry from gate no. 1 and sent to the third floor in a dedicated COVID-19 lift,” Dr. Dastur said.

The hospital first opened its services for COVID-19 patients 10 days ago and started taking in non-COVID-19 patients last week.

Bhatia Hospital was sealed last month after many of its staff members, including doctors and nurses, tested positive. It was among the major hospitals in south Mumbai —including Jaslok, Wockhardt, Saifee and Breach Candy — affected by the virus.

While many of the staff members from Bhatia Hospital were quarantined, they have now resumed work. Some of them have joined after being in quarantine for seven days.