Bharat bandh: Rail roko in Mumbai, no impact in Thane

Suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai were briefly affected on Wednesday morning due to a protest on tracks at Kanjurmarg station as part of the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At least 100 protesters gathered on the tracks at the railway station around 8 a.m. and stopped CSMT-bound slow trains, police said. They raised slogans and waved the National Flag. The protesters were later removed by the police and detained.

Due to the disruption, the services on the CR line are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, an official said.

Around 30 persons staged a small rail roko at Kanjurmarg station as part of the Bharat Bandh on January 29, 2020 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Suburban UP Slow train on Central_Railway was stopped at Kanjur Marg station by a mob. However on the DN slow and fast lines traffic was normal,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, CR. “We request people not to stop trains and cooperate with us for the smooth operation of suburban trains.”

Multiple organisations, including Bahujan Kranti Morcha, have reportedly called for a Bharat Bandh in protest against the recently passed CAA and the proposed NRC.

No effect of bandh was seen in neighbouring Thane city and surrounding areas. Public transport is normal in Thane and shops and educational institutes are open, a police control room official said. Police personnel are deployed at various spots, he added.