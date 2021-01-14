Bhandara fire: victims’ kin to get ₹2 lakh each

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on January 13 announced an assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire at Bhandara district hospital last week.
As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.
During a visit to the hospital on January 13, the Governor said the fire incident was hurtful, and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future, a release stated.
Mr. Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescued babies were kept and met their mothers, the release said.
The Governor announced an assistance of ₹2 lakh each from his discretionary grant to the families of 10 infants who lost their lives in the incident, it was stated.
The Governor was accompanied by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Bhandara MP Sunil Mendhe and other officials for the visit.
