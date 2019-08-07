BEST Workers’ Union defers strike

The BEST Workers’ Union has decided to defer its decision to go on strike to August 20 after the administration started talks with the union regarding a fresh wage agreement. The union had threatened to go on strike on July 22 and had given the administration time until August 6 to commence talks on a new wage agreement.

General secretary of the union, Shashank Rao, said the administration met them on Tuesday and initiated talks on their charter of demands. “They have scheduled five more meetings, the last of which will be held on August 20. We will be organising a workers’ meeting the same evening where the future course of action will be taken,” he said.

The BEST Workers’ Union is the largest union of employees of the transport wing of the undertaking. It was the only recognised union in the transport division until July 27, when the State government removed BEST from the ambit of the Bombay Industrial Relations Act, 1946.

Sources have said all unions have sent their charter of demands to the administration as they are no longer bound to hold negotiations only with one recognised union. However, BEST Workers’ Union continues to be the largest union and holds sway with a majority of workers. The union had led a historic nine-day strike earlier this year to press for several demands, including wage negotiations, that had been pending for nearly six years.