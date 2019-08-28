BEST workers to go on indefinite hunger strike

Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday after no breakthrough emerged in talks with the administration for a new wage settlement.

The staff will continue the fast for the next few days, after which they will decide whether to go on a bus strike, said officials from the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), an umbrella body of major BEST unions. The Ganapati festival was also said to be a reason for deferring the strike.

“We don’t want to play the game on the terms set by the Shiv Sena. They are saying that they will secure a fresh wage agreement in the next two days. We will wait,” a senior official from the BSKKS said.

Sena leaders and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar met Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde on Tuesday. “The Municipal Commissioner seemed responsive to our demands. There will be another meeting with (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray in the next few days, when our demands will be accepted formally,” Anil Parab, senior Sena leader, said.

The Sena-backed BEST Kamgar Sena had said on August 22 that the administration had accepted their demand for a fresh wage agreement on par with the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The BSKKS had called for polls on August 23 to get the workers’ mandate on whether to go on a second strike this year. Nearly 98% had voted in favour of a strike.

BEST workers went on a historic nine-day strike in January with a series of demands, one of which was a new wage agreement, which has been pending since 2016. The BEST unions have been on a warpath, especially after the BEST Workers’ Union, which is the largest employees’ union in the transport department, had signed an MoU with the BMC and the BEST. Under the MoU, the BEST Workers’ Union agreed to withdraw cases that prevent BEST from hiring buses on contract, while the BEST administration agreed to initiate wage negotiations.