BEST unions to start series of silent protests at depots

Workers’ unions of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking have decided to stage a series of silent protests against the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The unions, under the umbrella of BEST Sanyukt Kamgaar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), will protest at each depot starting June 11 at 3 p.m. while following physical distancing norms.

Shashank Rao, who heads BSKKS, said they were left with no choice but to highlight the rising number of deaths amongst BEST staff members in the past two months due to COVID-19.

“On May 17, we had stated that there were 17 deaths, while the administration claimed there were seven. Since then, there have been 37 more deaths in less than one month, but the administration has yet to reveal how many were due to COVID-19. Under what circumstances do you have one person dying every day?” he said.

Sources have said the deaths due to COVID-19 could be as high as 30, with the administration acknowledging only around 12 as suspected COVID-19 deaths.

The unions have demanded that the administration reveal the actual numbers and provide the families with jobs. It has further demanded ₹50 lakh as ex-gratia along the lines declared by the State government.

Mr. Rao also said the administration has not planned for the lifting of the lockdown, which has led to chaos in the past two days. The administration has started issuing show-cause notices to those who are absent, many of whom have gone to their hometowns.

“In several such cases, the administration has gone to their homes in BEST quarters and pasted the notices on their doors, when they were not there. Many of those who have left the city are over 55 years of age and have a pre-exisiting health issue. It is under such circumstances that the administration is calling them back to work,” Mr. Rao said.

Many workers who lived in the far-off suburbs such as Virar, Uran and Karjat find it extremely difficult to report to work and often take hours to travel, he said.

“It’s not like the ST depot is right next to their homes. Many of them have to walk five to seven kilometres every day to catch a bus to get to work,” Mr. Rao said.