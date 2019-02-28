BEST to address high absenteeism among staff

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) administration will soon interact with the families of bus drivers and conductors who face the prospect of dismissal from service due to absenteeism.

According to Shiv Sena corporator Suhas Samant, nearly 750 employees face the threat of dismissal from service as they will be given a departmental charge sheet for the fifth time for taking unauthorised days off work. A staff member is given a charge sheet if he is found to have taken 15 days unauthorised leaves in the preceding year. If an employee has been chargesheeted five times, it amounts to immediate dismissal from service. The process starts on February 15, and is currently under way.

Mr. Samant said the administration should find a solution and penalise the employees in some other ways instead of dismissing them from service. “The administration should adjust their unauthorised leave with their existing privilege leave or suspend them for some time as penalty. But outright dismissal cannot be a solution,” Mr. Samant said. He said that at each depot, charge sheets are being filed against 25 to 30 drivers and conductors.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the administration will interact with the drivers and conductors and their families to understand their issues. “The fact that a person has been chargesheeted five times is alarming. We want to know what the problem is so that we can find solutions. We will be holding meetings in the coming 15 days,” he said.

BEST officials said nearly 12% of their drivers and conductors are routinely absent, leading to low turnout of buses. According to Mr. Samant, the turnout of buses has reduced from 88% to 80% leading to fewer trips and lower fare revenue.