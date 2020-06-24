BEST starts terminating employees for remaining absent in May

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started terminating the services of drivers and conductors on the grounds of absenteeism during the month of May. It had earlier issued chargesheets to nearly 2,000 workers and the latest action is a result of the same.

Union sources said the administration had started issuing termination orders from Monday and until Tuesday, seven drivers and one conductor had been dismissed. The dismissed workers are attached toWadala, Backbay, Dindoshi, Dharavi and Deonar depots.

On June 13, over 15,000 workers shocked to find that their May salaries had been slashed by the undertaking. A total of 6,419 ground staff, such as drivers, conductors and ticket checkers received salary as they were not present for a single day throughout the month.

Senior BEST officials said it is very rare that workers are dismissed on the first instance of a chargesheet and the previous track record of the worker.

“The chargsheets are all one sided and did not take the workers’ realities into consideration. Many of them were out of the city under the lockdown and could not come back, while some had health issues,” Shashank Rao, general secretary, BEST Workers’ Union, said.

The passenger load of BEST has been steadily increasing over the last couple of weeks, with many private companies functioning at 10% capacity. Despite starting of suburban trains in the city, the average ridership of BEST has increased by around two lakh in the last week. On Monday, it earned ₹77.52 lakhs by transporting 7.78 lakh passengers on 2,786 buses.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said they had used all forms of communication to ask workers to report to work, yet many continued to be absent and they could not run more buses to cater to the rising demand.