BEST power wing staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has tested positive for COVID-19. He works with the power supply wing and had been off duty since March 22.

According to a BEST spokesperson, the employee was found to be positive on Thursday after his samples were sent for testing by SRV Hospital in Tilaknagar, a private facility where he has been admitted since March 26.

“He was on leave on March 18 and 19, and had travelled to his hometown. He resumed duty on March 20 for the evening shift at the Hutatma Chowk receiving station. On March 21, he reported for duty at the transport training centre building at Wadala Depot. From March 22, he had not reported on duty,” the spokesperson said.

BEST officials said all staff members of the departments concerned had been asked to be in home quarantine and the premises were sealed on Thursday, after the administration was informed of the test results. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the building in Chembur where the employee lives.

Sources said the man started feeling unwell on March 23, but since clinics in his vicinity were shut, he decided to treat himself at home. When his fever did not reduce, he went to SRV Hospital.

Civic officials said the BMC has taken over SRV Hospital to treat COVID-19 positive patients.