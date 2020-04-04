BEST plans to start rota system for depot staff

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is planning to introduce a rota system for its staff in the traffic department and those engaged in running of buses. At present BEST runs around 1,200 to 1,400 services daily as against an average daily turnout of 3,150 buses.

Sources said Malvani, Oshiwara, Dindoshi and Marol bus depots have intimated drivers and conductors to come on alternate days.

Senior BEST officials said they were still working on the rota and only those needed will be asked to come. “At present the load of services is falling on staff members who turn up for work. Many have not been coming in. With the new provision we will make it mandatory for people to come on the days they are designated to do so,” a senior BEST official said.

However, members of several BEST unions refuted this and said they had repeatedly complained to the administration that staff was unnecessarily being called to work. “Several bus depots are crowded and packed. The drivers and conductors are not getting the necessary safety equipment. They only get it when we raise the issue,” Jagnarayan Gupta of the BEST Kamgaar Sanghatna, said.

Many bus drivers and conductors also said it was not clear whether or not they would be paid for the day they stay at home. They also said that distribution of masks was erratic. “Some are getting fresh ones a few times a week, or on demand, while others are washing their masks daily,” a BEST conductor said.