BEST offers many a healthy life

Mumbai: Sandesh Bhoir (24), a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST Undertaking) bus conductor attached to Kurla depot, was addicted to tobacco.

Mr. Bhoir says he does not remember how he got used to it and what harm it was causing him until he enrolled for the tobacco-free BEST campaign on February 1. He was among the 100 employees, who were felicitated for successfully quitting tobacco consumption, while another 100, who helped to make the campaign a success, were honoured at an event organised by the undertaking at Wadal Depot on Tuesday.

BEST officials said 2,000 employees have quit tobacco consumption so far. The campaign was launched on May 31, 2014, following a survey conducted by the health department of the BEST. “The survey found that about 40 to 50% of employees consumed tobacco,” said Dr. Anil Kumar Singal, chief medical officer, BEST.

Dr. Singal said, “We wanted to have a proper approach. So we created a three-level method: awareness, cessation, and treatment. As part of the the awareness drive, we conducted camps on regular basis so that people get to know about the ill effects of tobacco consumption.”

Officials are planning to implement a tobacco-free workplace policy from recruitment to retirement. “People with no tobacco habit will be first preferred for the job. If anyone was found consuming tobacco on duty, action would be taken. Besides, during promotions, the employee will have to give an undertaking that he will give up the tobacco habits,” said Dr. Singal.