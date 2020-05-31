BEST not to disclose COVID-19 death toll

Mumbai

31 May 2020 01:10 IST

Move to prevent panic among staff

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has decided not reveal its COVID-19 death toll to prevent panic among its staff.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said the decision was taken following widespread rumours on social media platforms about a spike in COVID-19 deaths among its workers. “Our recovery rate is over 50%. Of the 259 positive patients, 140 have been discharged,” he said. The BEST has not updated its death toll since confirming a few weeks ago that eight of its employees had succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Sources have confirmed at least two more COVID-19 deaths, but senior BEST officials claim both workers were off duty and one of them was not in the city. An official said, “It is to be decided whether staff dying of COVID-19 while off duty and out of the city should be given compensation.”

Advertising

Advertising

While BEST unions claim 30 workers have succumbed to the virus over the past two months, senior officials say many fatalities were not related to COVID-19. BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya admitted the administration’s tendency to hide facts. He said, “What does the administration gain by not disclosing the numbers. It is true that there is panic, but by not revealing the toll, it might end up adding to the fear. Even ministers and politicians in the State have contracted the disease.” Mr. Ganacharya said the BEST should be more humane.

‘Structural flaw’

He said there was a structural flaw as only workers certified by BEST doctors were deemed fit for service. “It is a cumbersome process. Many are afraid they will be declared unfit for the job and have not disclosed having ailments that are classified as co-morbidities, which puts them at greater risk,” Mr. Ganacharya said.