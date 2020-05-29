BEST not to charge migrant workers for ride to railway station

Mumbai

29 May 2020 23:54 IST

Move follows Supreme Court order

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Friday said it will no longer charge fares from migrant workers being ferried to railway stations to catch Shramik Special trains.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Railways and State governments to not collect train or bus fares from stranded migrants. The BEST administration has been criticised by activists and unions for not allowing this provision.

“It took an SC order for them to stop charging for tickets. In some cases, we have received reports of overcharging as well,” said Jagnarayan Kahar of BEST Kamgaar Sanghatna.

Hussain Indorewala of Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST slammed the administration, saying that this had been their demand since the lockdown was imposed. “It took 60 days and an SC order for the BEST administration to wake up to the migrants’ crisis and decide not to levy any fare. They knew the conditions that these workers were in all this while.”

Mr. Indorewala also criticised the administration for not following physical distancing on board the buses being used to ferry workers, saying 250 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police closed applications for Shramik Special trains on Friday night, saying arrangements for migrant workers still keen to go home would be made by clubbing them with people from other areas.