BEST makes Twitter debut with two accounts

Although a bit late in the day, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has decided to mark its presence on social media by setting up two Twitter accounts.

The accounts were to be inaugurated at a function on Wednesday marking the 72nd Foundation Day of BEST, also called BEST Din. However, the programme was cancelled due to the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

The two Twitter accounts, @myBESTbus and @myBESTelectricity, have been created for the transport wing and the power supply distributor respectively. BEST officials said they will launch both the accounts on Thursday.

Nearly every other utility or service in the city such as the suburban railways, the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have very active Twitter accounts. The transport department of BEST is the second largest public sector organisation in the city after the railways, and caters to nearly 30 lakh passengers a day. The power distribution wing caters to large parts of South Mumbai and has nearly 10 lakh customers. But, despite serving such as large segment of the city’s population, the BEST had no social media presence.

Senior officials said the cash-strapped undertaking could not afford to be on social media. However, BEST’s transport department is implementing a revival plan, with BMC backing. BEST officials said the Twitter accounts were just one more addition in the slew of measures they were taking, including expanding their fleet and developing a mobile application to track buses.