BEST employee who contracted virus dies

An employee with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died while undergoing treatment. The employee was working as a foreman in the electric supply division and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He tested positive on April 2 and had pre-existing kidney related issues. Anil Patankar, chairman, BEST committee, confirmed the death. “He died late on Tuesday after he condition deteriorated. We have been informed that his family is safe and is in home quarantine,” he said, adding that the employee’s follow up test sample had returned negative the same day.

Pre-existing ailment

BEST officials said the employee had a pre-existing kidney ailment and had been on leave when he tested positive. “He was on leave on March 18 and 19, during this period he travelled to his native place. He joined duty on March 20, for the evening shift, at the Hutatma Chowk Receiving Station. On March 21 he reported to duty at the Transport Training Centre Building at Wadala depot and thereafter, from March 22, he had not reported on duty as he was keeping unwell,” a BEST official said. Around 22 workers he had come in contact with during these two days have been placed in quarantine and their test results have come back negative.

Sources said when his fever didn’t subside despite staying home for a few days, the employee got himself admitted to a private hospital near Tilaknagar, which was close to where he stayed. The hospital sent his swabs for testing and the results came on April 2.