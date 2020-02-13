BEST conductor injured after slipping in double decker bus

A conductor with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking sustained leg injuries after falling inside a double decker bus, while it was plying on route no. 415 from Andheri station to SEEPZ. The route is one of four where BEST has assigned a single conductor on double decker buses.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8.30 a.m. “The bus was on its way from Andheri station to SEEPZ. I had finished issuing all the tickets on the top level and was climbing down when I slipped and injured my left leg,” Sunil Gaikwad, the conductor, said.

Mr. Gaikwad said since the implementation of the single conductor policy, his workload had increased tremendously.

After an industrial court refused to stay the administration’s plan to run double decker buses with only one conductor, the BEST selected four routes to implement the same — Spl 1, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) 1, BKC 3 and 415. All of them are short routes and provide feeder services from stations to a commercial hub.

The BEST has nearly 120 double decker buses in its fleet. “This is just the beginning. The administration is endangering the lives of passengers and its staff,” BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya said.

A BEST official said having one conductor was the only way to reduce the current deficit. “For the double decker buses at BKC, we needed to deploy 63 conductors. Now the figure is 40. The routes contribute nearly ₹30 lakh revenue per month, but the salaries of the conductors itself is the same,” he said.

“The transport commissioner has given permission to run conductor-less operations on buses which have closed doors. However, they have been running all buses in complete contravention of the permissions,” Jagnarayan Gupta, BEST Kamgar Sanghatana, said.