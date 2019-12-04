BEST committee raises queries on wet-leased buses

Members of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee on Tuesday questioned the administration about the manner in which wet-leased buses were rolled out in the city.

Over the last few months, BEST started rolling out its air-conditioned mini buses at various locations in the city. The first set of buses were pressed into service on route no. 100 from Churchgate to Free Press Journal Road and route no. 111 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Gateway of India.

“BEST has placed an order for 1,500 buses and 100 to 200 buses should have arrived by now, but you can hardly see these buses on the roads,” senior BEST committee member Ravi Raja said. He said the routes were also point-to- point services with buses not stopping in between.

A BEST official said 29 buses procured on wet lease were in operation, and 25 more would be inducted in a few weeks as components of the intelligent transport management system were being fitted in them. He also said registration of 44 buses was under way.

Senior committee member Sunil Ganacharya said the BEST’s new policy to have conductors at bus stops for these point-to-point routes had led to an imbalance in the staff availability, which led to the buses being held up on several occasions. “The entire scheme seems to have been introduced without adequate planning,” he said.

BEST officials said it would be extremely uneconomical to have conductors on board mini buses as the carrying capacity of these buses is very small.