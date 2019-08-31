BEST committee members don’t want app to be rolled out in rush

Members of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking’s committee on Friday asked the administration to ensure that the BEST app is completed without any glitches.

The BEST is planning to roll out the app as part of its intelligent transport management system (ITMS) and has announced a competition inviting members of the public to name the app.

On Friday, the BEST committee members were shown a presentation on the functioning of ITMS and the app. The BEST officials informed the committee that as part of the project they will be installing digital screens at 200 bus stops to display the expected time of arrival of buses. The committee members pointed out that the app was incomplete and there were lacunae in ITMS.

Anil Kokil, Sena member of the committee, said, “There is no hurry. All aspects should be completed and it should be rolled out comprehensively and perfectly. There is no point developing the app half-heartedly.”

Ashish Chemburkar, another Sena member, told the BEST officials that the app has to be linked with Google Maps so that it can give real-time updates to commuters. Mr. Chemburkar said, “We have seen the app and all its features, but it needs to provide real-time updates. If we say that a bus is arriving at a particular time and it fails to arrive at that time due to traffic, then the BEST app will be at the receiving end of criticism.”

Anil Patankar, BEST committee chairman, said the app should not be launched till all flaws are fixed. He said the administration should inform the committee before rolling out the app.

Meeting adjourned

Meanwhile, Sunil Ganacharya, BJP member of the committee, demanded that the meeting be adjourned to protest the BEST administration’s failure to pay employees last year’s Diwali bonus. The BEST general manager had promised the bonus and the committee had cleared the proposal.

Mr. Ganacharya said, “It has been 10 months since that promise was made and there seems to be no action from the administration to pay the bonus to workers.” Mr. Ganacharya’s statement received support from members across partly lines and the meeting was adjourned.