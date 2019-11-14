BEST buses to run on BKC-Chunabhatti flyover

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to run a bus using the recently-opened Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabhatti connector. The undertaking will be changing the route of bus number 473, which runs from Mahul Village to Bandra Station (West). The BEST had planned to start the new route from Thursday, but postponed it due to technical reasons. On the old route, the bus would go via Sion and Dharavi junctions, both notorious for traffic congestion. On the new route, the bus will take the connector after Everard Nagar bus stop and go via BKC to Kalanagar. BEST officials said the new

route would improve the overall run time as the bus also faces heavy congestion in Chembur.

The BKC-Chunabhatti connector is expected to reduce the travel time for motorists by around 30 minutes. While buses have been allowed on the 1.6-km flyover, two-wheelers and rickshaws have been kept out.