BEST bus catches fire at Sion, no casualties

A major accident was averted after a diesel bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking caught fire at Sion on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 4.15 p.m. at Maheshwari Udyan and no casualties were reported.

The bus was plying on route number 27, travelling from Mulund to Worli, when the blaze broke out. According to a BEST official, the electric board in the driver’s cabin caught fire.

“The driver immediately halted the bus and tried to put the fire out with the help of a fire extinguisher. However, it could not be contained and was eventually extinguished by the fire brigade officials,” he said.

Officials said prima facie, the reason behind the fire seemed to be a short circuit and they have initiated an inquiry into the incident. BEST spokesperson Hanumant Gophane said that there were three passengers aboard the bus, all of whom were evacuated as soon as the fire was spotted.

Fire brigade officials said that they got the call around 4.17 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4.28 p.m.

This is the second incident of a BEST bus catching fire this year. On May 3, a BEST bus in Goregaon caught fire due to a fault in the CNG kit.