BEST building in Parel sealed

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has sealed a building housing 60 families at its staff quarters in Parel after an employee’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have disinfected the building, created a containment zone and asked residents to be in home quarantine for 14 days. We are monitoring the situation to check if anyone develops any symptoms,” BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said. Parel is one of the largest staff quarters of the BEST.
