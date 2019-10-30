BEST budget deficit estimated to triple in 2020-21

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has presented the budget estimates for 2020-21, showing a net deficit of ₹2,249.74 crore.

The figure is nearly three times the net deficit of the revised estimates for 2019-2020, which has been pegged at ₹729.14 crore.

Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager, BEST, said the viability gap for funding buses procured on contract basis is expected to cross ₹1,000 crore as a large number of buses are being bought. He said, “We have also signed a new wage agreement this year. We have reduced bus fares and lowered power tariffs.”

The total earnings for 2020-21 have been pegged at ₹5,558.91 crore, while total expenditure is expected to be ₹7,808.65 crore. The budget estimates show that the electricity supply division is projected to have a surplus of ₹99.73 crore, while the traffic division will have a deficit of ₹2,349.74 crore.

In 2018-19, the BEST had registered a deficit of ₹380.37 crore, with the electricity supply division making a surplus of ₹632.48 crore and the transport division registering a deficit of ₹1,012.85 crore.

The BEST has not proposed a fare hike in the budget estimates. Power tariffs will be set as per the directives of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). The BEST committee will discuss and approve the budget estimates in November and it would be sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the parent body of the BEST. Mr. Bagde said the BMC has given a grant of ₹1,905.98 crore to bridge the deficit for 2019-20.

Following a directive by the MERC, the BEST had to reduce power tariffs by around 6%, which came into effect this year. As a result, the surplus made by the electricity division in the budget estimates of 2019-20 and 2020-21 has been reduced to ₹104.71 crore and ₹ 99.73 crore respectively.

The deficit of the traffic division is estimated to increase from ₹833.85 crore in 2019-20 to ₹2,349.47 crore in 2020-21. In the budget estimates, the BEST has proposed to take its bus fleet to over 6,000 from 3,200.

Purchase of new buses

By March 2020, the BEST plans to purchase 244 buses to maintain its fleet size at 2,337 as per the MoU signed with the BEST Workers’ Union this year. The MoU paved the way for the administration to procure buses on wet lease and the union withdrew a case challenging the decision. The BEST will have to buy 896 buses in 2020-21 as a similar number is proposed to be scrapped.

The BEST will be procuring the additional buses on wet lease, where it will pay a contractor to run buses, provide buses and drivers, and maintain the vehicles. The BEST plans to induct 1,790 buses into its fleet on wet lease by March 2020. In 2020-21, it plans to add 1,340 buses under the same model. By March 2021, the BEST’s fleet strength is projected to be 6,467 buses. It will include a mix of mini buses, midi buses and regular single-decker buses.

In a statement, the BEST said, “The increase in the fleet shall lead to an increase in supply of buses and improvement or frequency of services.” The statement said smaller midi buses will “cater to unserved pockets, provide feeder service to the Metro, and improve speed and turnaround time”.

The BEST will be developing and implementing a web application for its various departments. It will also be creating a more customer-friendly website and a net metering billing application for power consumers.