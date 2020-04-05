BEST announces special allowance for its employees

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has decided to provide a special allowance of ₹300 to all its staff providing two essential services — public transport and uninterrupted power supply — amidst rising cases of COVID-19.

“We have decided to provide this allowance with retrospective effect since the lockdown started until April 14 to all employees who reported to work. Our employees have been working extremely hard to ensure that other essential services are not impacted,” BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde told The Hindu.

A circular released on Saturday to all departments and branch heads said, “Considering the situation prevailing in the city, it is decided that all employees up to B-Grade officers of the BEST Undertaking who are reporting on duty to provide essential/emergency services, will be paid an amount of ₹300 as a special allowance, each working day during the period from March 23 to April 14.”

Since local trains, the lifeline of the city, were shut on March 23, the BEST has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility of transporting staff and workers for essential services such as hospitals, police, and conservancy workers. The supply wing has ensured that power supply to the island city remains uninterrupted.

BEST, in addition to plying 16 trunk routes on major arterial roads, has also deployed over 300 buses to far off areas such as Badlapur, Virar, Shilphata, Vasai,and Dombivli, to provide direct bus services for staff working in all major hospitals such as KEM, Kasturba, and Shatabdi.

Unions have welcomed the move and said this would raise the workers’ morale. “We had been asking for such an allowance and also an insurance cover for our workers,” Jaganaryan Gupta, general secretary, BEST Kamgaar Sanghatna, said.