BEST all set to resume services from tomorrow

Mumbai

06 June 2020 23:35 IST

Bus routes, schedule being finalised

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will restart services from Monday as part of the State government’s Mission Begin Again. BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said the fare structure will remain the same, and the bus routes and schedule are being finalised.

The BEST has been the city’s only source of transportation for staff providing essential services during the lockdown. Operating at 60% capacity, the public transport utility has been ferrying frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, and police personnel.

Mr. Varade said, “All passengers will be permitted to travel as per the State government’s directive. Only one passenger will be permitted for every two seats, with five people standing.”

Union hits out

In a notice put out on Friday, informing workers about the decision, the BEST administration said buses would operate at full seating capacity. The BEST Workers’ Union then wrote to the administration that the arrangement would flout physical distancing norms. The union also demanded implementation of proper protocols, and setting up of health check-up kiosks and quarantine facilities at all depots for employees and their families.

Jagnarayan Kahar, general secretary, BEST Kamgar Sanghatna, said, “There are new infections every day, not only in BEST but also in Mumbai. If the administration does not issue proper norms, it will endanger BEST workers and other residents in the city.” Mr. Kahar said at least 50 BEST workers had died over the past two months, with a sizeable majority succumbing to COVID-19. “We don’t know the exact figures as the administration does not disclose them,” he said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has planned to press another 250 buses into service from Monday. Of them, 142 will be used to ferry Mantralaya employees and 15 to transport Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff. The remaining buses will ferry staff providing essential services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The buses will operate from Panvel, Palghar, Asangaon, Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai, and Badlapur. Currently MSRTC is running 400 buses for them.