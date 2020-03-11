Belapur couple stuck in Iran

A retired officer of the Public Works Department and his wife, both residents of Belapur, are among 44 Indian tourists stranded at Qom in Iran due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sharifuddin Momin (72), who retired as PWD secretary in 2003, and Jaitunbi (70), were on their way to Iraq, their son Rafiq (44), an architect, has said.

On February 21, the couple and 42 others, mostly from Kolhapur, flew from Mumbai to Tehran. The group of senior citizens, which was going to Najaf and then Baghdad to visit the mausoleum of Abdul Qadir Gilani, reached Tehran airport at 6 p.m. and had a connecting flight to Iraq at 10 p.m. “The group had booked the pilgrimage package with Saad Tours and Travels based in Kolhapur. The travel group has arranged their stay and food till now,” Mr. Rafiq said.

He said the tour was supposed to be till March 3. On learning that the Iran-Iraq border was closed, the tour operator took the group to visit mosques, dargahs and holy places in and around Tehran. “They booked a ticket for India for February 28. But from February 27 evening, the Indian government stopped flights from Iran,” Mr. Rafiq said.

The group is now waiting for news on when they can return home. “A medical team from India has reached Iran and they have been sending back samples, but this group is still waiting to be tested. They are frustrated. Their regular medicines had finished and arrangements were done for alternative ones. We are in touch through video calls. I had approached [NCP leaders] Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, tweeted about the problem, yet their is no clarity,” Mr. Rafiq said.