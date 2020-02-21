Mumbai

Beed constable who became Lalit from Lalita is now happily married

Lalit Salve with wife Seema Bansode. Special Arrangement

My wife has shown immense courage, he says

Lalit Salve, the 32-year-old police constable from Beed who had undergone genital reconstruction procedure at the Mumbai’s St. George Hospital, is busy preparing for his wedding reception on Sunday.

Overjoyed to start a new chapter, Lalit — who has lived three decades of his life as Lalita — says he had never imagined a woman would marry him after knowing his story. “I have lived the life of a woman and I know what women face when they take bold decisions. My wife has shown immense courage by agreeing to marry me,” said Mr. Salve who married 22-year-old Seema Bansode on February 16. Mr. Salve says it was an arranged marriage.

“My relatives had spoken about me to her parents a few months ago. Nothing moved forward then. But Seema had already started reading about me,” said Mr. Salve adding that Ms. Bansode saw him at a function and told her parents that she would like to marry him.

At birth, Mr. Salve was mistaken for a female because of underdeveloped genitalia; but he had the XY chromosomes of a biological male.

Mr. Salve says his journey has been stressful. He was recruited as a female police constable and his case came into the limelight when his leave application to undergo the sex-change procedure was rejected. Eventually, after he got the go-ahead from the Superintendent of Police in Beed, Mr. Salve underwent the procedure. He was later inducted as a male constable in the ‘Shakti Pathak’ — a special team to curb eve-teasing and ensure general protection of women.

