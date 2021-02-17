Be strict, BMC tells housing societies

With a surge in number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines to certain areas in the city directing that safety norms be followed strictly.
This week, Mumbai city registered 493 fresh cases on Monday and 461 on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday the number increased to 721.
Officials of M-west ward — which covers Chembur area in eastern suburbs — has appealed to housing societies to strictly follow COVID guidelines and restrict entry of outsiders to the minimum including domestic helps and milkmen, among others. Measures like thermal screening should be strictly implemented, the guidelines said.
The society must enforce strict quarantine of 14 days for those who test positive and their family members. Others in family have been asked to get tested as high risk contacts. The BMC will test other symptomatic persons in the society.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had warned that if health safety norms are not followed and the number of cases increase, the government might consider imposing lockdown yet again.
