Be prepared to pay a fine of ₹1,000 for wrong parking in BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to impose a fine of ₹1,000 for illegal parking at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Senior MMRDA officials said the decision had been taken as they found the practice of double parking rampant at BKC. “Several vehicles going to hotels and restaurants were seen parking frequently in the second lane of the complex. We have asked the owners of these establishments to make sure the guests are informed to park their vehicles in the first lane,” a senior MMRDA official said.

MMRDA will put up signboards stating, ‘No Parking in Second Lane’ across the complex and will fine everyone who flouts the rules.

MMRDA is also working on measures to curb dust pollution emanating from construction works in BKC. The development authority has issued directives for various works being carried out in the complex, failing which would invite penalties. For instance, it has directed contractors to use water sprinklers at the casting yard a little outside BKC, from which a lot dust emerges. “If the authorities find pollution in the surrounding areas, it will invite a penalty of ₹5,000 per day,” an MMRDA spokesperson said. The spokesperson said contractors should ensure that the tyres of trucks leaving the casting yard should be cleaned before entering the main roads.

An MMRDA official said the Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited has also been directed to ensure that their contractors take measures to curb pollution in areas where Metro Line 3 work is under way at BKC.

People organising events will also need to ensure that they sprinkle water before they do any work and have a proper waste disposal system in place. “A penalty will be levied on the organisers from the amount deposited in advance and action will be taken for failure to comply with any rules,” an MMRDA spokesperson said.