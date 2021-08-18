BDD chawl redevelopment: beneficiaries to be charged only stamp duty of ₹1,000

Every eligible resident will get a 500 sq. ft home free of cost

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to charge beneficiaries only ₹1,000 as stamp duty on agreements for new flats, which will be available after the redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate chawls by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As per the agreement, every eligible resident will get a 500 sq. ft home free of cost. “We have decided to charge only ₹1,000 as stamp duty on agreements for the new flats,” said State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

A total of 207 chawls were constructed between 1921 and 1925. They are located in prime locations in Mumbai such as Worli, Naigaon, NM Joshi Road and Sewri. Each building is four-storeyed — ground plus three floors — and consists of 80 flats.

The State government has decided to redevelop these buildings, which will benefit 15,584 people.

The redevelopment of these structures, which are 96 years old, was planned in 2016 by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led State government. The project, however, could not take off and it was two weeks ago that the redevelopment work began.

A consortium of Tata Projects and Capacite Infraprojects will construct 40-storeyed towers in the Worli precinct. L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji will be working on several precincts of the redevelopment project.