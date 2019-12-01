Battle for Speaker’s post: it’s Nana Patole vs Kisan Kathore

The crucial election for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Kisan Kathore for the post against Congress’s Nana Patole.

Mr. Patole, a Congressman had switched to the BJP in 2009. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as the party’s candidate from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Vidarbha by defeating senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel.

In 2017, Mr. Patole rebelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and quit the BJP to rejoin his parent party, the Congress. He is currently the national head of the party’s farmer front.

The Vidarbha leader had slammed Mr. Modi for his authoritarian behaviour and neglect towards farmers’ issues. In 2019, he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Nagpur against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He defeated former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ close-aide Parinay Phukey in the recent Assembly polls.

“I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the party. I will fulfil each and every responsibility,” said Mr. Patole. Both the Congress and the NCP had been involved in heated discussions, for many weeks now, over the Speaker’s post as the latter had firmly denied to support former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for this post.

After intense deliberations, on Friday night, the Congress finally relented and announced Mr. Patole’s name for the Speaker’s post. With the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, winning the floor test with 169 votes, the Speaker’s election looks like a cakewalk for them.

To counter Mr. Patole, the BJP has fielded Mr. Kathore. Interestingly, he was with the NCP till 2014 and then switched to the BJP then.

The election for the Speaker’s post is likely to be via secret ballot. However, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil has the final authority. Following this, the Speaker is likely to announce the name of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

The BJP has chosen Mr. Fadnavis as the legislative party leader. According to sources, his name is likely to be recommended for the LoP post as well.