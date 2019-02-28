Batchmates raise funds for traffic cop’s family

Colleagues and batchmates of deceased traffic policeman Rajendra Jadhav pooled together ₹67,500 for his family. Jadhav passed away last week after being in coma for 11 months. His family desperately needed money.

Vikram Mane, his batchmate from 2005, said that while several batchmates had pooled in money, it was astonishing to see people who didn’t know him and those who were transferred outside the city come forward and donate for the cause. “When we got to know about their difficulties, instead of feeling sorry we thought of doing something,” he said. They all felt like a part of his family and it was their responsibility to help.

Jadhav was posted at Tardeo Traffic Division, when he suffered a stroke on duty in April 2018. As blood supply to his brain was cut off, he slipped into a coma. After being treated in Bhatia Hospital, on doctors’ advice he was taken home, where he was in a vegetative state for 11 months. He is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son who suffers from a heart condition for which he is undergoing treatment.