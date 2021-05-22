Barge tragedy: four bodies wash up on beaches in Raigad district

Several people were reported missing after barge P-305 capsized in the Arabian Sea as Cyclone Tauktae lashed Maharashtra’s coast

The Raigad police have recovered four bodies that washed up on three different beaches in Raigad district just days after several people were reported missing after barge P-305 capsized in the Arabian Sea as Cyclone Tauktae lashed Maharashtra’s coast.

The police said locals spotted one body on Murud beach in Murud taluka on Friday evening, two on Nagaon beach, and one on Sasawne beach in Alibag taluka on Saturday morning.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said, “The bodies were fully decomposed and bloated. They are beyond identification. Of the four bodies, three had no clothing on them. A jacket-like garment was found on the body that washed up on Nagaon beach.”

The bodies were taken to Alibag Civil Hospital for post-mortem. “We are in touch with the Mumbai Police and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased. We have received a list of missing persons from the barge capsize and their identification marks. We are trying to match the marks to identify the deceased. All four victims are suspected to be in their 40s,” Mr. Dudhe said.

District Collector Nidhi Choudhari said the district administration and the Raigad police were in touch with the Yellow Gate police station and officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. “Further decision will be made after their identity is established,” she said.