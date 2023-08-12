ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra cuts home, car loan interest rates 

August 12, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - MUMBAI 

This follows the 3rd rate hike pause by the Reserve Bank earlier this week

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Bank Of Maharashtra head office at Shivaji Nagar, Pune. | Photo Credit: Santosh Mishra

Providing relief to borrowers and perhaps heralding a lower interest rate regime, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), has announced to reduce its home loan interest rate to 8.50% (earlier 8.60%) & car loan interest rate to 8.70% (earlier 8.90%) with effect from August 14, 2023.

This follows the 3rd rate hike pause by the Reserve Bank earlier this week

“The processing fees are also waived in home & car loan schemes. This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home and car loan is a testament of bank’s commitment to alleviate financial burden for its customers and support their financial journey,” the bank said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

“In the current high-interest rate landscape, the bank has taken a proactive step to lower its home and car loan interest rates,” it added.

Besides home and car loan schemes, the bank has already waived processing fees for its other retail schemes such as, education loan and gold loan under its UDAAN Campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US