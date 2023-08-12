Bank of Maharashtra cuts home, car loan interest rates 

August 12, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Providing relief to borrowers and perhaps heralding a lower interest rate regime, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), has announced to reduce its home loan interest rate to 8.50% (earlier 8.60%) & car loan interest rate to 8.70% (earlier 8.90%) with effect from August 14, 2023.

This follows the 3rd rate hike pause by the Reserve Bank earlier this week.

“The processing fees are also waived in home & car loan schemes. This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home and car loan is a testament of bank’s commitment to alleviate financial burden for its customers and support their financial journey,” the bank said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the current high-interest rate landscape, the bank has taken a proactive step to lower its home and car loan interest rates,” it added.

Besides home and car loan schemes, the bank has already waived processing fees for its other retail schemes such as, education loan and gold loan under its UDAAN Campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.