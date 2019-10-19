Bank employee held for running sex racket

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly luring foreign women into the flesh trade and supplying them to customers in Mumbai. A Crime Branch officer said the accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, works for a reputed private bank in the city.

Unit VII officers obtained the number of the accused on Thursday and contacted him posing as customers. An officer said, “Mr. Khan quoted ₹60,000 for one girl and assured us that young women from Uzbekistan were available. A meeting was fixed and we handed over a small amount as an advance. He then asked us to come to a hotel being run in Lotus Apartment in Malad.”

A police team laid a trap at the hotel on Thursday night. When the accused showed up an hour later with two Uzbek girls, the team took them into custody. The officer said, “Mr. Khan said he has an accomplice in New Delhi who finds girls from foreign countries and promises high earnings for entering the prostitution racket. He then sends them to Mumbai where Mr. Khan takes over and supplies them to customers.”

Mr. Khan, who works in the investment department of a private bank, has allegedly confessed to running the racket for the past four years. He is also believed to have lured scores of foreign nationals into the racket.

The police are finding out the exact number of girls he has exploited so far. While the two rescued girls are being rehabilitated, Mr. Khan was arrested on Friday morning and charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. He was handed over to the Bangur Nagar police for inquiries.