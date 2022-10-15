Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai airport after bird hit

According to a DGCA official, bird remains were found on an engine of the aircraft during inspection

PTI Mumbai:
October 15, 2022 17:36 IST

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately known.

“The aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased,” said the official.

The DGCA official said, however, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

“After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft,” he said and added that, “the burning smell was due to bird strike,” he stated.

Confirming that its Bangalore flight returned to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin, resulting from the bird hit, Akasa Air in a statement said, "The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded.

Arrangements were made to accommodate their journey. The aircraft was positioned (grounded) for a detailed inspection and has now returned to service, it added.

Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

