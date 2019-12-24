Bandstand to have a Sea Harrier aircraft soon

A retired Sea Harrier aircraft from decommissioned INS Viraat will be installed at a traffic island in Bandra’s Bandstand as a memorial. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will execute the beautification project in cooperation with the Indian Navy.

There has been a memorial to INS Vikrant at Lion Gate in Fort since 2016. The Indian Navy also wanted a similar memorial to INS Viraat in Mumbai. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in March 2017.

Officers of the Navy had been looking for some space in the island city and finally they zeroed in on the traffic island at Bandstand.

“Every Republic Day, students march at Bandstand and we felt it would be the right location. The Mumbai Urban Arts Commission has also given its approval to the project. Officers from the Navy will be installing the plane while the BMC will beautify the traffic island and maintain it. It will be a pride for Bandra,” said Bandra corporator Asif Zakaria.

A Navy official said, “The aircraft will be a memorial to INS Viraat and the Indian Navy’s capabilities. Besides, civilians do not get to see these things easily, so the idea is to allow it in public.”

“Built by British Aerospace, the Indian Navy became only the second to fly the Sea Harrier when it was inducted along with the aircraft carrier, INS Viraat. INS Viraat and its Sea Harrier aircraft provided a significant enhancement of operational and combat capabilities to the Indian Navy as compared to the older INS Vikrant. Sea Harrier was a subsonic aircraft designed for fleet air defence, ground strike, and maritime strike. It could also undertake surveillance and identification of surface and air threats while on a sortie,” a note released by the BMC said. The two agencies are trying to complete the memorial by Republic Day. The BMC has already started working on its foundation.