Bandstand blaze: spiritual healer succumbs to burns

Author and spiritual healer Sidra Jafri (38) on Friday succumbed after sustaining 72% burns in a fire at Bandra’s Bandstand area on Thursday morning.

The fire at School of Awakening, a spiritual healing centre, had claimed the life of British national Evana Morrece (20). Jafri died at 2.53 a.m. while receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital. The port-mortem report is awaited from Cooper Hospital, a police official said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by a forensic team and the fire brigade. Samples from the sixth-floor flat of Sea Spring Apartments have been collected and sent for analysis.

Senior police inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath said, “The investigation is on. It is sad to hear about Jafri’s demise. We are giving our best to get all the information we can. As of now, no foul play is suspected.”

Jafri’s marriage certificate shows that she married a Pakistani national when she was 19. Her husband’s whereabouts are not yet known.

Meanwhile, the British Embassy has informed Morrece’s elder sister in London about her demise. The right to claim Morrece’s body has been given to Surina Mangat, a friend and speaker at School of Awakening.

The spiritual healing centre has branches across the U.K., Canada and India. Morrece is believed to have been a follower of the centre in the U.K. and later shifted to its office in Mumbai.